UCC: Know on what basis Congress will present its argument in the meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee?

Central government UCC bill Can present in the monsoon session of the Parliament. Regarding which a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee has also been called on July 3. This meeting will be chaired by BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi. According to sources, during the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Monday, the Congress will base its argument on a consultation paper issued by the Law Commission in 2018, which states that the UCC code is “neither necessary at this stage”. nor desirable”.

The decision was taken in the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group chaired by Congress Parliamentary Party President Sonia Gandhi and attended by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretaries KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala and senior leaders like P Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh. The party stuck to its June 15 statement that the Law Commission’s latest effort represents the Modi government’s “desperation to legitimately justify its continued agenda of polarization and to divert attention from its apparent failures”.

“Confusion” strategy on UCC debate: Congress

Sources said the Congress leadership sees the current upswing in the debate on UCC as a “confusion” tactic and does not want the BJP to keep the opposition in the loop in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. The Congress believes that the government wants to avoid the issue of Manipur violence and that is why it is raising other issues.

Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on 3rd July

Congress MPs will refer to 2018 when the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Pensions, Law and Justice, headed by BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi, will hear the views of the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Law Commission on UCC in its July 3 meeting. Consultation paper and reasoning based by previous Law Commission.

Congress did not make its stand public

After the meeting, the party refused to give its stand on the contentious Delhi ordinance and how it would vote on the bill, which the AAP has been pushing the Congress for. Without mentioning any specific bill, Ramesh said there is no information about the bills to be brought in Parliament in the monsoon session and the party will take its stand when it comes.

Biren Singh’s resignation demanded on the issue of Manipur

Sources said Kharge briefed the meeting about the Patna opposition meeting, where Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal insisted the Congress declare its stand on the same day. He said the party has decided not to fall prey to AAP’s pressure tactics, though they will not support any anti-federal move of the Modi government. Sources said that during the session, the leaders also decided to raise Manipur in a big way and press for the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, accusing him of not doing enough to stop caste violence in the state.

This is the real reason of Balasore train accident! Commissioner of Railway Safety submitted the report session