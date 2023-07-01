UCC: ‘Uniform Civil Code’ bill will be litigated in Rajya Sabha, understand this number game?

Modi government in the coming monsoon session uniform civil code Can bring the bill. If this bill is brought in the House, then it will be mandatory for the ruling party to get it passed by the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha. On the one hand, where BJP alone has more than 300 MPs in Lok Sabha, on the other hand, BJP may have to struggle a lot to pass this bill from Rajya Sabha during this period.

Currently 8 seats are vacant in Rajya Sabha

Presently 8 seats are vacant in Rajya Sabha and the total number of members is 237. In such a situation, the support of 119 members will be needed to get the bill passed by the Rajya Sabha on the basis of the present strength. BJP MP Hardwar Dubey passed away recently, after which the party has 91 MPs left in the Rajya Sabha. If the seats of BJP’s alliance partners are also included, then the strength reaches only 108.

BJD and YSR did not open cards

On the other hand, the cause of trouble for the Congress regarding this bill is those regional parties who have not yet opened their cards regarding the UCC. If Aam Aadmi Party does not vote in favor of UCC, then in such a situation the stand of BJD and YSR Congress, BRS will become important. These parties have not yet opened their cards. Both the BJD and the YSR Congress have nine MPs each in the Rajya Sabha, while the BJD has seven. If all the three parties vote in favor of UCC, this bill will be easily passed in the upper house as well.

NDA has 108 votes

If NDA’s allies vote in favor of BJP, then BJP will have the support of 108 MPs in Rajya Sabha, yet BJP will need 11 Rajya Sabha MPs to pass this bill. At the same time, elections for 10 seats of Rajya Sabha are to be held on July 24. There is also a by-election on one seat. These elections do not seem to have much effect on the picture of the House. Four out of 10 seats are in the possession of BJP and five in TMC and one in Congress. The seat on which the by-election is to be held was vacated by the resignation of the TMC MP. After the by-election, the strength of TMC will increase by one seat.

The condition of other parties including Congress in Rajya Sabha

At the same time, Congress has 31 MPs in the Rajya Sabha. In the Upper House, TMC has 12, DMK 10, JDU 5, NCP 4, Shiv Sena UBT 3, SP 3, Indian Union Muslim League one, Left parties two, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha two, Kerala Congress (M ) has one, Rashtriya Janata Dal has six MPs.

