UCC will be implemented in Gujarat and MP after Uttarakhand! Kiren Rijiju got new responsibility

In the midst of the debate in the country regarding the Uniform Civil Code, the Central Government has constituted a group of its ministers, which is headed by the Minister of Earth Sciences. Kiren Rijiju do. First of all, UCC will be implemented in Uttarakhand, for which the draft of Justice Ranjana Desai Committee constituted by the Government of Uttarakhand is ready.

Group of Ministers (GoM) formation

A meeting of the Group of Ministers constituted by the Center has already taken place on Wednesday. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Law (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal have been made its members. The four ministers will discuss various aspects related to UCC and tribal, women’s rights, Northeast and legal matters.

The central government is not ready to back down on this draft

While Muslim organizations and some opposition parties are openly opposing the Uniform Civil Code, the central government is not ready to back down on this draft. Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Uniform Civil Code is part of BJP’s manifesto. The process regarding this is going on in the country. People should wait for the result.

Many states have expressed objection

In UCC, there are many problems for women and tribals in terms of marriage, age of marriage, rights in ancestral property. Different religions and tribal groups have their own beliefs, traditions and rules. One rule will apply to all in UCC. There are some objections of different religions with tribal groups regarding this. Tribal groups and political parties of the states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand have expressed their objections. In the context of tribals, voices of protest have also emerged in the North-Eastern states. The GoM has been constituted to resolve these objections.

Central ministers got responsibility

In the Group of Ministers, where Kiren Rijiju will lead this group on one side, he will discuss issues related to tribal affairs. G Kishan Reddy has been entrusted with the responsibility of discussing the issues of the North East, Smriti Irani will make women aware about the issues of women’s rights and UCC while Arjun Meghwal will discuss the legal aspects.

