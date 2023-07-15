UCC will not be implemented in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar assures Muslim Personal Board members

Common Civil Code (UCC) will not be applicable in Bihar. On Saturday, the delegation of All India Muslim Personal Law Board Delhi met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and submitted a memorandum regarding their demands. Members of the delegation told that during the meeting, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assured them that UCC will not be implemented in Bihar. Not only this, he will oppose it at the national level as well. The delegation told that the Chief Minister said that he is firm on his old stand regarding UCC. He has already told his stand in this regard to the Law Commission. Still stand on the same stand.

Chief Minister gave assurance

Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary and JDU MLC Dr. Khalid Anwar were also included in the delegation. During the meeting with the Chief Minister, the members of the Personnel Board informed about the problems of the board and the minority community. The Chief Minister assured them that the government is committed to provide facilities to every class and section of the state and to solve their problems.

these people met

Hazrat Maulana Obaidullah Asadi, Hazrat Maulana Atiqur Rahman Bastavi, Hazrat Maulana Badr Ahmed, Hazrat Maulana Anisur Rehman Qasmi were included in the delegation of All India Muslim Personal Law Board that met the Chief Minister. The members congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the meeting of non-BJP parties held on June 23 in Patna. Also said that the whole country especially the minority community is looking towards you with hope.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board gathering support

Significantly, the delegation of All India Muslim Personal Law Board Delhi has been meeting leaders of various parties to garner support for not implementing the UCC. This delegation has also met the leaders of CPI-ML. In this episode, this delegation has met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday.

what is common civil code

Common civil law ie common civil code means one rule for all. According to this, along with a uniform law for the whole country, the rules of marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption will be the same for all religious communities. Actually, in Article 44 of the Constitution, it has been said to implement the provision of uniform law for all the citizens living in India. Article-44 is included in the Directive Principles of the Constitution. The purpose of this article is to follow the principle of “secular democratic republic” in the preamble of the constitution.

These countries have common civil code

Common Civil Code is followed in many countries. These countries include America, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Turkey, Indonesia, Sudan, Egypt, Ireland, etc. In all these countries, there is uniform law for all religions and there are no separate laws for any particular religion or community.

What is the status of Common Civil Code in India now?

In matters like the Indian Contract Act, 1872, Code of Civil Procedure, Transfer of Property Act, 1882, Partnership Act, 1932, Evidence Act, 1872, uniform rules apply to all citizens. But in religious matters different laws are applicable for everyone and there is a lot of diversity in them.

