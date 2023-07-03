udaariyaan actor vivian dsena says after covid everyone wants actors to say yes to shows for very little money dvy | Exclusive: After Covid, everyone wants actors to say yes to shows for very little money

When I heard the narration of the character of “Sartaj”, I was very curious as an actor. I also found many things in common between me and Sartaj, so I was able to connect with him more easily. Sartaj is a straight forward person who believes that in a relationship you always have to make efforts for each other, however with time and some bitter experiences, Sartaj’s character has turned a bit grey. There are many layers in this character and I have never done such a character. I felt that there would be a lot of opportunity to perform in it. Apart from my character, the credit for joining this show also goes to Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, who are one of my oldest friends. When he asked me to appear in his show, I immediately said yes because I was sure that he would give me a different character and that’s what happened.