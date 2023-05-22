Uday Narayan Chowdhary revealed the secret of astronaut Kalpana Chawla’s death, science knowledge of former speaker shown in Jamui

Gulshan Kumar Kashyap, Jamui. Veteran leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal and former speaker of Bihar Vidhansabha, Uday Narayan Chaudhary, who is always in controversies, has once again given a controversial statement in Jamui. However, this time his statement is not for any political party or party, rather he has presented a different story on the death of NASA space scientist Kalpana Chawla.

she was burnt to ashes in the sun’s heatwave

In fact, former speaker Uday Narayan Chaudhary had come to address the block-level Ambedkar discussion in Barhat block area of ​​Jamui district. During this, when he was addressing the people, he said that every one of you would know Kalpana Chawla. Kalpana Chawla, Scientist India’s daughter went to space. But on the way to space, when their space shuttle came in front of the Sun, there was a hole equal to the hair of a human head and the heat web entered inside through that hole. Due to the heatwave of the sun, she was burnt to ashes in the ship itself.

seven astronauts were killed

Uday Narayan Chowdhary said that all of you run Android mobile and you can see it on mobile as well. Significantly, while returning from space in the year 2003, the astronaut Kalpana Chawla space shuttle had met with an accident even before entering the Earth’s atmosphere and seven astronauts including Kalpana Chawla were killed in it.

questioned his government

Here, this statement of Uday Narayan Chowdhary is now being discussed. Significantly, even before this, the former assembly speaker has been giving many controversial statements. A few months ago, in Simultala of Jamui district itself, he questioned his government and said that RJD people are not able to work openly in the presence of Nitish Kumar. And now once again he has given a similar statement in Barhat.