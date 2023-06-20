Uddhav Sena and NCP protest in Mumbai on ‘World Traitor Day’, Mumbai Police sends notice

Mumbai : Today is June 20, 2023 and June 20 is very special for the politics of Maharashtra, because on this day the Shiv Sena established by Bal Thackeray last year broke up. A year ago, Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde had rebelled, due to which Uddhav Thackeray’s government fell. Uddhav Thackeray’s government was formed in Maharashtra with the cooperation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. Now Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has written a letter to the United Nations (UN) demanding that June 20 be declared ‘World Traitor Day’. With this, Uddhav Sena has announced to celebrate this day as ‘World Traitor Day’. It is reported that Mumbai Police has sent a notice to Uddhav Sena and NCP.

June 20 should be declared ‘World Traitor Day’: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut has written to the United Nations requesting that party chief Uddhav Thackeray be killed on June 20 last year by 40 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, reports news agency Bhasha. Because of leaving together, this date should be declared as ‘World Traitor Day’.

Rs 50-50 crore given to rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena

Raut said in a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that on June 20 last year, a group of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs broke away from their party after being instigated by the BJP. Raut said in the letter that it is said that each of them was given Rs 50 crore each. The legislators rejected this allegation. Sanjay Raut has also tweeted this letter written on Monday.

mumbai police tightened security system

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued notices to Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and NCP against the celebration of World Traitor Day on June 20 by Uddhav Sena activists and warned them that the leaders Do not disturb the law and order situation. The report states that Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and NCP workers will protest across the city on the occasion of World Traitor Day. On the other hand, the Mumbai Police has also tightened the security arrangements at various sensitive places in view of the protests by both the parties.