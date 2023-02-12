UEFA Cup winner Yuri Zhirkov announced his retirement

Former midfielder of CSKA, Zenit, Chelsea and the Russian national team Yuri Zhirkov announced his retirement from football. This is reported by “Sport Express” 12th of February.

“I think everyone could already guess that my professional football career is over. What do I plan to do next? Nothing. Enjoy life, ”the words of the athlete are quoted in the newspaper.

For the past six months, Zhirkov has been without a club since he left Khimki in June last year. The 39-year-old played only three matches with the Moscow Region team before leaving FC.

Yuri Zhirkov is the country’s most titled footballer: five-time Russian champion, six-time Russian Cup and Russian Super Cup winner, UEFA Cup winner, European Championship bronze medalist, and English champion, English Cup and Super Cup winner.

On January 13 last year, it became known that a contract was signed between the Khimki football club and defender Zhirkov. It was reported that the contract with the player was calculated until the end of the 2021/22 season with the option of extending for another year.

Zhirkov joined the team as a free agent. Previously, he played for the St. Petersburg FC Zenit – from January 2016 to July 2021. The football player admitted that he intends to resume his career for the sake of sports, but not for the sake of money, writes NSN. Previously, he played for Spartak Tambov, CSKA Moscow, Chelsea London, Dynamo Moscow.

