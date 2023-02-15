UFC champion Makhachev commented on allegations of cheating

The reigning UFC lightweight champion Russian Islam Makhachev flew to Dagestan on February 15 after defeating Australian Alexander Volkanovski. He told Izvestia what he thinks about the accusations of cheating.

“I don’t even want to comment on this, because we have experts who work with the UFC, this is RUSADA (Russian Anti-Doping Agency. – Ed.). I was tested four times before the fight and after the fight. Someone posted a photo that I had a bruised vein. But in Australia they had their own commission, which took blood a week before the fight. It was on a Wednesday, and the photos started to be taken from Thursday, when we had a photo shoot. It’s just that one of the fighters inflated this topic, and there was nothing at all from the UFC and RUSADA, ”said Makhachev.

The day before, Volkanovski hinted that the current Makhachev could allegedly cheat in the run-up to their fight at UFC 284. According to him, he allegedly used IVs after cutting weight, which is prohibited, as they could potentially be used to hide doping.

The Russian defeated Australian Volkanovski at UFC 284, held on February 12 in the Australian city of Perth, and defended his lightweight title for the first time.

Now 31-year-old Makhachev has 24 wins and one loss behind him, and 34-year-old Volkanovski has 25 wins and two losses.

MMA fighter Jeff Monson, in an interview with Izvestia, called this fight interesting, since the fighters have different fighting styles – “fight against the rack”.

In addition, mixed-style fighter Andrei Semenov told Izvestia that there was one dangerous moment in this fight when Makhachev could finish the fight ahead of schedule. However, Volkanovski is a very good fighter, and simply did not allow this to be done.

Makhachev became the new UFC lightweight champion on October 22 by defeating Brazilian Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. He revealed that he dedicated his victory over the Brazilian opponent to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father. According to the athlete, by this time he had been walking and training all his life.

Islam Makhachev became the third UFC champion from Russia after Khabib Nurmagomedov and Petr Yan.

