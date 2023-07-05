UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: UGC NET answer likely to be released today, final result in second week of August

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: National Testing Agency, NTA will probably release the UGC NET 2023 Answer Key by July 5 or July 6, 2023. The final result is expected to be declared in the second week of August 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the answer key through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC chairman wrote in tweet…

The date of release of answer key and final result has been announced by UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter account. The tweet read, “UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on 5th or 6th July and aims to declare the final result in the second week of August.” Candidates who have appeared in the UGC NET exam can check and download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: How to download answer key

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the UGC NET 2023 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Enter login details and click on submit.

Your answer will be displayed on the screen.

Check answer key and download page.

Keep a hard copy of it with you for further need.

UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August. pic.twitter.com/JnmdloLyhx

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 4, 2023



