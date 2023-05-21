UGC NET June 2023: Application for UGC NET June 2023 starts, this is the last date

National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2023 exam. Know about this very important exam to become an assistant professor and get junior research fellowship…

The application process has started for the University Grant Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2023, the eligibility test to be held to become Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges and to obtain Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). This exam will be conducted in 83 subjects. If you want to appear in this exam, then you can apply online till May 31, 2023.

Eligibility for appearing in the examination

Humanities (with Languages), Social Science, Computer Science & Applications, Electronic Science etc. with minimum 55% (OBC (non-creamy layer)/SC/ST/PWD category students) from a UGC recognized institution 50 percent) marks in Master’s degree or its equivalent qualification. For JRF, the age of the candidate should not exceed 30 years as on June 1, 2023. There is no upper age limit for appearing in UGC-NET for Assistant Professor.

Test Syllabus & Pattern

UGC-NET is a Computer Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers. Objective type multiple choice questions will be asked in both the papers. The total duration of the test will be three hours. There will be no break between the two papers. In Paper-1, 50 questions of 100 marks will be asked from Teaching/Research Aptitude. There will be questions focused on Reasoning Ability, Reading Comprehension, Divergent Thinking and General Awareness. Paper-2 will be based on the subject selected by the candidate, in which 100 questions will be asked for 200 marks. The medium of question paper will be English and Hindi only. The information about the syllabus has been given in detail in the information bulletin given in the website of UGC NET NTA. Apart from giving mock tests from the link given in the notification for the preparation of the exam, you can also take the help of Test Practice Center created by NTA.

Exam will be held in these cities

UGC NET will be organized in 398 cities across the country. These cities include Patna, Nalanda, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Gopalganj, Bhagalpur etc. in Bihar and many cities including Dhanbad, Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Dumka in Jharkhand. You can see the list of cities with city code in the information bulletin.

Apply like this

Apply online from the website of UGC NET NTA.

Last Date: May 31, 2023, before 5 PM.

See details : 2023/05/2023051033.pdf

