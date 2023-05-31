UGC NET June 2023: Opportunity to apply for UGC NET till 5 pm today, know full details

UGC NET June 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online applications for the June 2023 edition of the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) today, May 31. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 5 pm today. After the application process is over, a window will be opened from June 2 to June 3 (11:50 PM) to make selective corrections in the application form. Read further to know the complete details.

UGC NET June 2023: When will the admit card be issued

NTA will issue UGC NET exam city slip in the first week of June and admit cards will be issued in the second week.

UGC NET June 2023: Exam date

UGC NET June 2023 exam date is between 13th to 22nd June. Subject/Paper-wise detailed schedule will be shared later.

UGC NET June 2023: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 1,150 for general/unreserved category candidates. For General-EWS and OBC-NCL categories it is Rs.600 and for SC, ST, PWD, third gender candidates the exam fee is Rs.325.

Direct Link to Apply

UGC NET June 2023 Direct link to apply is here.