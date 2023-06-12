UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 Out: UGC NET admit card out, download like this from ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 Out UGC NET 2023: The wait for UGC NET Admit Card is over today. The admit card for UGC NET Exam (UGC NET Exam 2023) was issued today by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates will be able to download their admit card by visiting the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Admit Card 2023: Steps to download admit card

First of all visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link of UGC NET Admit Card 2023 on the homepage here.

A new page will open, login with the registration number in it.

Admit card will appear on your screen.

Download and print it.

UGC NET June Exam 2023: Exam will be held in June

UGC NET exam will be conducted from June 13 to June 22. This exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm at various centers across the country. Keep in mind that without admit card, admission will not be given in the examination. Along with this, it is necessary to carry photo identity card along with you.

Know about UGC NET exam

Let us tell you that the UGC NET exam is conducted twice a year every year. Lakhs of candidates appear in the examination. Passing the NET-JRF exam is necessary for those candidates who want to apply for teacher recruitment in any university or degree college. Scholarship of more than 30000 rupees is also given every month to JRF pass candidates by UGC. However, this scholarship is released only when the candidate takes admission for PhD studies and submits the thesis.