UGC: Proposal ready to eliminate time constraint in degree, diploma, UGC will issue new rule

Patna. Now the compulsion of time will end for degree, diploma and certificate. Now the qualification will be recognized even at the level of graduate certificate, graduate diploma and postgraduate diploma. That is, there will be no compulsion on the students for any course of higher education that they can get a degree-diploma only after studying for such a period. Now degree can be obtained even before time. For this, the necessary credits have to be completed.

Keeping in view the provisions of multiple entry and exit in higher education, National Credit Framework and Curriculum and Credit Framework for Under Graduate Programs have been envisaged. According to the National Education Policy, a committee of the University Grants Commission has recommended this effect. With its implementation, the structure of studies in higher education will change completely. A panel of the UGC has recommended that a student may be considered for the award of a degree if he has earned the required number of credits despite not having completed the minimum duration of the certificate, diploma or degree programme.

Certificate will be issued on the basis of credit framework

The UGC had constituted a committee of experts to review the rules and regulations related to the features of the degree and to decide the new nomenclature system for the degree-diploma. The committee has said that in view of the way many provisions have been made for entry and exit in the structure of higher education in the new National Education Policy and the National Credit Framework and National Credit Framework and Curriculum for undergraduate programs have been arranged, under There is a need to recognize eligibility at different levels for Graduate Certificate, Undergraduate Diploma and Post Graduate Diploma. This means that certificates can be obtained on the basis of credit framework.

The committee has said that if a student gets the required credits for a course, then he can be awarded a certificate, diploma or degree on that basis. Irrespective of the minimum duration for that course. The nomenclature for the degree will be in accordance with international norms. The committee has also talked about implementing a new nomenclature according to the needs of the present time and the emerging social needs. It will be presented before the UGC, but the universities will have to prove its justification along with their proposal. The Standing Committee to consider such proposals will consider all the matters and then submit its recommendations to the Commission.

The committee has suggested that the UGC publish all its notifications, with a complete list of names of degrees, diplomas and certificates. It should also include all the previous degrees, so that there is clarity for the students to understand the context.

