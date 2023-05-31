Ujjain: Actress Sara Ali Khan joins Bhasmarti, meditates on Kotitirtha

Ujjain, May 31 (Hindustan Times). Film actress Sara Ali Khan reached the Mahakal temple directly by car from Indore at around 2 pm on Tuesday-Wednesday. After attending Bhasmarti he meditated at Koti Tirtha. During this she was wearing saree all the time.

In the past, when Sara came to visit Baba Mahakal twice, she was in a salwar suit. On Wednesday, she reached the Mahakal temple in a bright pink saree. She was so overwhelmed that she meditated the whole time in Bhasmarti. After this she participated in Bhog Aarti. After that he meditated at Koti Tirtha.

Actually, Sara has come to Indore for the shooting of the film – Zara Atke, Zara Bachke…. Taking time out from the shooting of this Indore-based story film, Sara went to the Mahakal temple to worship in the presence of Pt. Sanjay Guru. Prior to this, Sara had come to visit Mahakal in December, 21 and January, 22. Both times he wore a salwar suit. She was trolled on social media for wearing a salwar suit. That’s why this time she came wearing a saree.