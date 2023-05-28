Ujjain Mahakal Lok: Destroyed by the storm in Mahakal Lok, the idols of Saptarishi fell down, see picture

Ujjain Mahakal Lok: The effect of bad weather in Ujjain of Madhya Pradesh was also seen on Mahakal Lok, on which political reaction is coming. According to information, some idols of Mahakal Lok fell due to the storm. The incident is being reported around 3 pm on Sunday. According to media reports, the idols of Saptarishi have fallen here. The administration team has reached the spot.

Kamal Nath’s reaction

The reaction of Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has come on the matter. He wrote on his Twitter wall that when the then Congress government of the state had resolved to build a grand Mahakal temple complex in Ujjain, it had not imagined that the subsequent government would commit serious irregularities in the construction of Mahakal Lok.

When the then Congress government of Madhya Pradesh had resolved to make a grand construction of the Mahakal temple complex in Ujjain, it could not have imagined that the subsequent government would commit serious irregularities in the construction of Mahakal Lok. Today, the way the idols of Gods were blown to the ground due to the storm in the Mahakal Lok complex.

Further, Congress leader Kamal Nath wrote that the way the deity statues fell on the ground due to the storm in the Mahakal Lok complex today, that scene is a very pathetic scene for any religious person. I demand from the Chief Minister that the idols which have fallen in Mahakal Lok, new idols should be installed immediately and those who make shoddy constructions should be punished after investigation.

Some idols of Sapta Rishi fell down from their pedestal

Due to the strong wind in Ujjain, six idols of seven sages have been damaged in the Mahakal Lok temple. Regarding the matter, DM Kumar Purushottam informed that around 3 o’clock there was a very strong storm, due to which some idols of Sapta Rishi fell down from their idols. The work to fix them is going on. Everything will be fixed in 2 days. It is being told that after the incident, the entry of common devotees has been stopped.

claims failed

Big claims were made at the time of installation of the idols that these idols would neither be damaged by storms nor would rain have any effect on them, but all these claims failed. These idols made of Plaster of Paris and plastic got broken in the first rain itself. It is notable that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new complex ‘Mahakal Lok’ of the world famous Jyotirlinga Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on 11 October 2022.