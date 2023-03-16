UK bans TikTok* use in government offices from March 16

March 16 - BLiTZ. Since March 16, the UK government has banned its officials from using the Chinese application for communication and entertainment TikTok * (it does not comply with the requirements of Roskomnadzor to block content). This is reported by EA Daily. Senator Pushkov considers the US demand to sell the social network TikTok a "political dictate" March 16, 2023 at 16:26

Oliver Dowden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, made an official statement about this today. He noted that all this will be done for the sake of the security of storing and transmitting information, including limited ones, and noted that before British officials practically did not use this application.

Dowden noted that it could potentially store and transfer to a third party the contacts and geolocation of everyone who uses the applications.