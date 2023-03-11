UK urges sponsors of the 2024 Games to put pressure on the IOC over Russia’s admission to the Olympics

March 11 - BLiTZ. The authorities of the United Kingdom have contacted the largest sponsors of the Olympics. They called for putting pressure on the IOC on the participation of athletes from the Russian Federation in the upcoming games. Details are reported by the Western information publication Guardian.

It is noted that the IOC Executive Committee at the end of January advocated that athletes from Russia and Belarus could compete in international competitions, but in a neutral status. More than 30 states opposed this. Thomas Bach, head of the International Olympic Committee, argues that governments should not decide who can participate in the Olympics and who cannot.

The head of the British Ministry of Culture, Lucy Fraser, then asked the main sponsors to put pressure on the IOC. Among them are Coca-Cola, Intel, Samsung and Visa.