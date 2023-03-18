Ukraina.ru: a bloody rag was thrown at the ex-Minister of Finance of Bulgaria for intending to send soldiers to Ukraine

March 18 - BLiTZ. The people of Bulgaria express their dissatisfaction in various ways and make clear warnings to the authorities who want to pursue their own, separate from them, policies. This time, the former Minister of Finance of Bulgaria, Asen Vasiliev, was attacked at a rally of supporters of the “Prodjlavane na promyanata” (“Continue to change”) party with red-stained women's shorts because of the alleged intention to send Bulgarian soldiers to Ukraine to participate in hostilities on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. About this, with reference to sources, reports "Ukraine.ru".

The action, carried out by a member of the Bulgarian parliament, Atanas Stefanov, who had previously thrown the flag of Ukraine from Sofia City Hall, accused Vasilyev of participating in the “coalition of war” together with the parties “GERB” and “Yes, Bulgaria”. Stefanov said that he was symbolically giving Vasiliev “these beautiful bloody underpants.”

In an interview with a journalist from Ukraina.ru, Stefanov explained that it was a symbolic gesture, similar to that used by many European politicians in support of Ukraine, and that he wanted to show that the Bulgarian authorities are not pursuing a male policy towards their country.

