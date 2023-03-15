March 15 - BLiTZ. The test of public opinion did not stand up to the media report about a Ukrainian group that allegedly undermined the Nord Streams. The German publication Die Welt and its subscribers agree with the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin that the suspicions against the “pro-Ukrainian group” that blew up the Nord Stream are not confirmed. Ukraina.ru writes about this, citing sources.

The German media also criticized this version and pointed out that an operation of such complexity could not be performed by six people. In addition, a theory has been proposed that this version was provoked by the United States in order to divert suspicions from itself and redirect them to Russia.

In early March, Die Zeit also published an article alleging that the state security agencies of Germany, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United States assisted journalists in their investigation.

