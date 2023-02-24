February 24, 2023, 03:23 – BLiTZ – News

The main reason for the start of the confrontation that unfolded on the territory of Ukraine was the fact that the Western establishments acted contrary to their own promise regarding the non-expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance Organization. Raymond McGovern, a former US intelligence analyst, shared this information.

As part of a speech delivered before the United Nations Security Council, he pointed to the fact that the words of Western politicians who were dedicated to the “unprovoked” start of the NWO did not take into account the expansion of the organization, which led to the incitement of confrontation.

“We need to remember the expansion of NATO, although a promise was made not to do this,” reads the text of the statement he made.

He stressed that in the framework of his own dialogue with representatives of the Russian side, he was perplexed due to the fact that these agreements were not supported by the creation of appropriate documentation. He was told that this was due to the fact that the German government refused to take such a step.

Recall that the leader of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz, pointed to the fact that he would not leave an attempt at a negotiation process with the leader of the Russian Federation, even if at the moment there is no possibility for such steps.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that for the sake of such a development of events, one should wait for the moment that will allow “opening the prospect of peace.” Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.