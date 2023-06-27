Ukraine Crisis: America extends helping hand to Ukraine, will announce $500 million military aid

Ukraine Crisis: The Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense, will soon announce $500 million in military aid to Ukraine, which will include more than 50 heavy armored vehicles and missiles for air defense systems. American officials gave this information on Monday. Leaders of Ukraine and Western countries are constantly monitoring the situation after the declaration of rebellion in Russia over the weekend. Although the rebellion did not last long, it has raised questions about Russia’s internal situation.

The aim is to strengthen the potential of Ukraine

Officials said on condition of anonymity that the purpose of this aid is to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to retaliate, which appears to be very weak in its early stages. At the same time, there were no clear signs till Monday that Ukraine’s army could take any advantage of the troubles created for Russia after the short-lived rebellion of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia’s private military group ‘Wagner’. This aid package can be announced today.

Will announce to give arms and military equipment to Kiev

This will be the 41st time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, when the US will announce arms and military equipment to Kiev through a presidential drawdown authority. The announcement will allow the Pentagon to quickly collect defense material from its stockpile and deliver it to Ukraine. The US will send 30 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and 25 Armored Stryker vehicles to Ukraine, along with missiles for the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and Patriot air defense systems, officials said. He said the US aid to Kiev would also include Javelin and high-speed anti-radiation (HARM) missiles, subversive munitions, obstacle-resolution equipment, cannonballs and other ammunition.