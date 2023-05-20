‘Ukraine crisis will be resolved through diplomacy’, PM Modi assures Zelenskyy of all possible help

15 months after Russia launched its attack on Hiroshima, Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi For the first time, he held face-to-face talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday and told him that India would do everything possible to find a solution to the conflict. In a meeting on the sidelines of the G-7 group summit in Hiroshima, the Prime Minister said the war in Ukraine is a “huge issue” for the whole world and has many different effects on the whole world.

Ukraine crisis is an issue of humanity for us – PM Modi

In his opening remarks during the talks, Modi said, “I want to assure you that India and I, in our individual capacity, will make every effort to find a solution to this conflict.” The Prime Minister told the Ukrainian leader that He does not see the conflict as a political or economic issue and for him it is an issue of humanity. Zelenskyy gave detailed information to the Indian side about his peace formula and urged India to participate in its implementation. In a tweet, Modi said he conveyed India’s “categorical support” to the Ukrainian leader for dialogue and diplomacy to find a solution and that India would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.

Ukraine crisis is a big issue for the whole world – PM Modi

The Russia-Ukraine war started in February last year. Modi has spoken several times on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Zelenskyy. During this, he has said that the conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Modi said, “During the last one and a half years, there have been telephonic conversations, but after a long time, we got a chance to meet. Ukraine crisis is a huge issue for the whole world. It has had many different effects on the whole world.

Students informed about the situation in Ukraine- Modi

He said, “But I do not see it as a political or economic issue, for me it is an issue of humanity.” Modi said, “You know more than all of us what the pain of war is. When our students came back from Ukraine last year, I could feel your pain and the pain of Ukrainian citizens from the detailed description of the situation.

Zelenskyy’s statement

In his remarks, Zelenskyy thanked India for “supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country” and providing humanitarian assistance. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24 last year, India had evacuated thousands of students from Ukraine. The Indian delegation at the talks included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Ajit Doval was present in the meeting

Let us tell you that, India has not yet condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine, New Delhi has been saying that the crisis should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue. Prime Minister Modi arrived here on Friday to attend the annual summit of the G-7 group and the meeting of top leaders of the four-nation grouping ‘Quad’. Modi is here as part of the first leg of his three-nation tour to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. The G-7 is a group of countries with the world’s seven largest developed economies. This includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and America. Under its G-7 chairmanship, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit as guest members.

