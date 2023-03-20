Ukraine delivered the first aircraft engines for Turkish-made T929 ATAK-II heavy attack helicopter

March 20 - BLiTZ. The Ukrainian company Motor Sich provided aircraft engines for a helicopter manufactured in Turkey. The first engines for the T929 ATAK-II heavy helicopter have already been sent to the production sites of Turkish Aerospace Industries. The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine accuses the ex-director of the Motor Sich plant Boguslaev of helping the DPR February 1, 2023 at 11:59

Power plants from Motor Sich were sent to Turkey in two copies. The TV3-117VMA-SBM1V-01t engine will appear in the prototype of the Turkish helicopter. It will be tested in 2023.

In total, Turkey expects Kyiv to provide 14 engines for the latest helicopter. Due to the fighting, deliveries had to be delayed. Earlier, Kyiv promised to transfer engines to Ankara in September 2022.