The desire of the Ukrainian authorities to achieve NATO membership can cost the state dearly. This was announced on Monday, February 14, by the columnist American Thinker Alexander Markovsky.

“There is a terrible premonition that Ukraine will turn into a desert for many generations to come,” the author of the publication noted.

He stressed that Kyiv’s desire to join the North Atlantic Alliance at any cost was a mistake of historic proportions. In particular, active steps in this direction affected the interests of the Russian Federation, which opposed the expansion of NATO to the east, perceiving this process as an existential threat. Neglect of Moscow’s position was one of the factors that provoked today’s conflict.

According to Markovsky, everything that Ukraine has to face could have been avoided if the country’s authorities had shown far-sightedness and sensibly assessed their political ambitions.

Earlier, on February 12, the former Deputy Chairman of the European Commission and ex-European Commissioner Günter Verheugen expressed the opinion that the West deliberately crossed a line unacceptable for Russia by offering Ukraine membership in NATO 15 years ago.

In December 2022, the director of the North America Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Darchiev, said that Moscow was ready to discuss security guarantees on the condition that NATO troops leave Ukraine and the territorial changes were officially recognized.

In September, Zelensky announced that Ukraine had applied to join NATO on an accelerated basis. However, Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan stressed that the expansion of the alliance is now untimely.

Commenting on this statement, Senator of the Federation Council Sergei Tsekov stressed that NATO is in for a serious conflict if Ukraine is quickly admitted to the alliance.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

