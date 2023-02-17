HomeNewsUkraine should get an...

Ukraine should get an army of the future to contain the Russian Federation – DOS

By News Desk

February 17, 2023, 03:42 – BLiTZ – News The United States believes that the Kiev regime should be endowed with a “military force of the future” that would be able to contain the Russian Federation even after the end of the current conflict. This was announced by the Deputy head of the US State Department for political affairs, Victoria Nuland.

She assured that with any variant of settling the confrontation, as long as Vladimir Putin or “someone like him” is in power in the Russian Federation, there can allegedly be no certainty that hostilities will not start again.

“Even if a just peace is achieved, long-term planning and building of the Ukrainian army of the future is necessary, capable of curbing any appetites that may appear in Putin in the future,” the US diplomatic official explained, speaking at the Carnegie think tank in Washington.

Nuland stressed that on the territory of Ukraine, with the support of Western countries, an integrated system of air defense, border forces, as well as capabilities for patrolling its sea waters, should be created.

According to her, the confrontation can end both due to the “exhaustion” of one of the parties, the achievement of their goals, as well as through a diplomatic settlement. At the same time, Nuland admitted that the United States desires “Putin’s strategic defeat.”

Earlier, a former Pentagon adviser, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that the statements of US officials about Russia do not correspond to reality. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.

