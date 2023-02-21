February 21, 2023, 07:45 – BLiTZ – News

The Kiev regime is attempting to unblock the partially blocked supply routes for the city of Artemovsk in the DPR by sending militants to the Chasov Yar area. This was during a conversation with RIA Novosti said retired Lieutenant Colonel LPR Andrey Marochko.

Prior to that, he claimed that the Ukrainian side was concentrating troops in the area of ​​Chasov Yar, preparing to defend the city.

“Motivated militants from the Aidar nationalist unit* were sent to this area to unblock communication routes between the settlements of Artemovsk and Chasov Yar,” Marochko said.

According to him, among the tasks of the arrived unit is to contain the positions of the armed formations of Ukraine and prevent the escape of fighters called up to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the order of mobilization.

Artillery guns of 155 mm caliber are used by the states of the North Atlantic Alliance. Earlier, the United States gave the Kyiv regime long-range M-777 howitzers with a caliber of 155 millimeters, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used them repeatedly to strike at cities, resulting in civilian deaths.

* an organization banned in Russia