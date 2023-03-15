Ukraine warns of possible blackouts in Kyiv and five regions

In five regions of Ukraine, as well as in Kyiv, problems with power supply persist, blackouts are possible, the national energy company Ukrenergo reported on Wednesday, March 15, in its Telegram channel.

According to Ukrenergo, network restrictions remain in Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv regions and in Kyiv.

“In this regard, with an increase in consumption in these regions, power supply restrictions are possible in order to avoid equipment overload and accidents,” the message emphasizes.

Earlier, on March 9, the head of the Zhytomyr regional administration Vitaly Bunechko reported that more than 150 thousand subscribers in the region were left without power supply.

In addition, according to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, restrictions on the supply of energy were introduced in the Kharkiv, Kyiv, Nikolaev, Zaporozhye and Odessa regions of the country. The ministry also reported that energy infrastructure facilities in seven regions were under fire. The head of the military administration of the Krivoy Rog region, Alexander Vilkul, also reported about the attack on two energy infrastructure facilities.

No information was provided by the Ministry of Defense on strikes in these areas. At the same time, they have repeatedly emphasized that they are not conducted on civilian infrastructure.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the President of the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.