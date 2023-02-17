February 17, 2023, 14:21 – BLiTZ – News

On Krasnoarmeyskaya Street in the city of Ramenskoye near Moscow, a gravestone with a photograph of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared near the cemetery. The date of death is indicated on the plate – March 2, 2023, and on the sides of the photo is written “Enemy of the people.”

Presumably, this “memorial” belongs to an outlet selling ritual goods near the cemetery. However, local residents perceive this as a prediction of an imminent victory.

One commenter suggested that this was a sure sign that things were going to win, while others believed that Zelensky would die from banned substances. While some commentators believe that such jokes are inappropriate for Orthodox Christians.

A photo of the plate was published in the public “Overheard Ramenskoye”.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.