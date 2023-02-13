The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired rockets at the city of Pologi, Zaporozhye region. On Monday, February 13, reports the city administration.

It is noted that the Ukrainian military launched four missile strikes using the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

“Houses were seriously damaged. City communications, the central water supply system and the high-voltage power line were also damaged, ”the administration’s Telegram channel says.

At the same time, it is specified that there were no military facilities in the perimeter of the missile attack.

Earlier that day, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov said that fierce battles were taking place in the Zaporozhye direction, Russian motorized rifles were approaching a strategically important line – the city of Gulyaipole.

On February 1, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said that the UAF strikes on the Zaporozhye region were not unsystematic, but were part of a plan to disrupt the supply of Russian forces.

Earlier, on January 29, the Ukrainian military deliberately attacked a civilian object – a bridge near Melitopol. As a result of this attack, five people were killed and four were injured.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

