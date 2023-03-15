Formations of the RF Armed Forces in the Kremensk direction are methodically performing combat missions as part of a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. This was told by the correspondent of “Izvestia” Dmitry Zimenkin.

The situation near Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) is turbulent: the forest area where the military personnel are stationed is constantly shuddering from explosions. At every step there are trench mines, VOG grenade launchers and other ammunition, including foreign-made ones. Of particular danger are the shells from the 20th US military aid package: they cannot be neutralized, and they even react to the magnetic waves of a metal detector.

Russian fighters, in turn, “respond” to the enemy from the AGS-17, they say – it is more effective. Indeed, the Soviet grenade launcher has proven itself over the years of use in a variety of conflicts: in Afghanistan, Transcaucasia, Syria, Nagorno-Karabakh and others.

Many of those who are now working on the front lines cannot boast of rich military experience, but the fighters carry out the assigned tasks clearly and smoothly.

“We have both teachers and doctors – different professions. It’s difficult for a month, and then you kind of get involved, ”an employee with the call sign “Plemyash” shared, he used to be a miner.

Earlier, on March 14, a military expert, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the LPR Andrey Marochko, said that the activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRGs), as well as engineering units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), had increased on the line of combat clashes in the Svatov and Kremennaya regions, which mine territories.

On the eve of Marochko noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are experiencing a shortage of fuel and lubricants in the Kremensk sector of the front after they cut the allocation of material resources.

Also on March 11, it became known that about 100 untrained mobilized fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were deployed near Kremennaya. According to Marochko, they were assured that they were supposedly being taken to the training ground for the purpose of training.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of increased shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.