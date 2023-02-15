February 15, 2023, 23:18 – BLiTZ – News According to senior researcher at the Academy of Military Sciences Volodymyr Prokhvatilov, in the event of strikes against Crimea, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will use American missiles. URA.RU writes about it.

This can lead to an increase in tension in the world and even to a nuclear war.

According to the analyst, the Americans are already leading strikes against the locations of Russian military units and settlements in new territories or areas bordering Ukraine with Ukraine, which cannot yet be officially proven.

Prokhvatilov noted that Washington would provide Kyiv with various new long-range missiles.

“What can we do in response. News agencies reported that, according to Norwegian intelligence, the ships of the Northern Fleet for the first time in 30 years, since the collapse of the USSR, came out with tactical nuclear weapons on board, ”said the military expert.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.

