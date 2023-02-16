February 16, 2023, 14:08 – BLiTZ – News Western analysts are making gloomy predictions about the end of the conflict in Ukraine. In their opinion, the conflict will be expensive, take many lives, and possibly last several years or even become endless. Writes about it DefenseNews.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, said that it would be extremely difficult to force Russian troops to leave the conquered territories.

Johann Michel, a Berlin-based analyst at the International Institute think tank, predicted “long months” of hostilities, while Michael Kofman, director of the Russia Research Program at the Center for Naval Analysis in Washington, predicts several years.

The most pessimistic forecast was given by the Italian analyst Lucio Caracciolo. In his opinion, the conflict will last indefinitely, with long periods of ceasefire. He believes that the conflict will end only when Ukraine, Russia, or both collapse, since for both sides it is a matter of life and death.

Senior Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London, Peter Robers, predicts that the CWO will continue for another three years. However, he notes that unknown factors may arise. For example, if China starts replenishing Russian stockpiles of weapons.

Stefan Meister, an expert on Russia and Eastern Europe at the German Council in Berlin, notes that the NWO is perceived by Russians as a continuation of the fight against Nazism, and this could attract many volunteers.

Citizens dissatisfied with Moscow’s policy are already leaving the country, and those who remain are adapting.

“The Russians have a huge degree of tolerance for economic pain,” said Charles Lichfield, an economics and sanctions analyst at the Washington-based Atlantic Council.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.

