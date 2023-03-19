Ukrainian Defense Ministry will carry out defense procurement according to NATO standards

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed an agreement with a Norwegian company on cooperation in the field of defense procurement according to NATO standards. This was announced on March 18 by the press service of the department.

“The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Norwegian Defense Logistics Agency (NDMA) signed an agreement of intent, under which the Ukrainian side will receive methodological assistance in organizing the procurement of logistics to develop the capabilities of the composite defense forces of Ukraine,” it says. in the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

According to the department, the agreement will be valid for three years. It will give specialists from Ukraine the opportunity to study and then implement the standards and protocols of NATO countries in the field of defense procurement.

Financing of the transaction at the initial stage will be carried out by the Norwegian side.

Earlier, on March 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv had begun negotiations with Oslo on training missions for pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). According to him, during the meeting with Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram, the parties discussed additional steps to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

On the same day, the head of the Norwegian Ministry of Defense announced that the Norwegian authorities would send two NASAMS air defense systems (air defense) to Ukraine. He noted that Kyiv is in great need of additional air defense systems, and Oslo will provide assistance in this regard. In addition, according to Gram, Norway will train the Ukrainian military in the use of this air defense system.

On February 16, the Norwegian parliament decided to allocate $7.27 billion to Ukraine over five years. Thus, $1.45 billion a year will be allocated to Kyiv. The funds will be distributed to military and humanitarian support.

Also, on February 14, the Norwegian Ministry of Defense reported that the country intends to transfer eight Leopard 2 tanks and up to four support vehicles to Kyiv. In addition, it was noted that Norway would contribute to the training of Ukrainian tankers in Poland, along with other allied countries.

Prior to that, on February 3, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said that Norway would increase military and civilian assistance to Ukraine. To do this, he said, the country will increase spending from the National Welfare Fund in the coming years. The Prime Minister added that the increase in spending on Ukraine should not affect the country’s domestic economy.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.