February 16, 2023, 08:26 – BLiTZ – News The Atlantic elites are looking for new arguments to convince the Europeans that Ukraine is part of Europe and that it is worth supporting it at any cost. However, in Europe, many believe that the Ukrainian crisis only worsens the state of the European Union. But this does not stop the Ukrainian war machine, which continues to convince people that they are right.

RIA Novosti columnist Pyotr Akopov writes that Europeans should think about what other people’s dreams lead to and whether to follow them. Although there are people in Europe who want to see Ukraine as part of Europe, they agree that in order to do this, Russia must first be defeated. However, the initiator of this process is the Anglo-Saxon, Atlantic forces, which act together with the Euro-Atlantists.

More important is what the Ukrainian “dreamers” offer and what they believe in. They believe in their great mission – the destruction of Russia, not on their own, but with the help of Europe. They believe that there is a separate Ukrainian people that was part of Europe until the Muscovites took it under their control in the 17th century. Now the Ukrainians, together with the Europeans, are deciding the fate of Russia: either divide it, or dissolve it, or bring it under European influence. But, in any case, to achieve the goal, you need to defeat Russia.

This “Ukrainian myth” is ahistorical, but has already taken root in the minds of the majority of the population of Ukraine. They want to defeat Russia and take away everything that was created by the common labor of Europeans and “real Russians”, that is, Ukrainians.

“This is such a task of the “Ukrainian dream” for Europe – and there is nothing unexpected in this. Mankurts, that is, people who have abandoned their history, their people, their civilization, will hate those whom they have renounced. And if the Europeans share their dream with the mankurts, then they will have to go with them to the end, ”Akopov summed up.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrey Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.

