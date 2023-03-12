March 12 - BLiTZ. Dmitry Kuleba, head of the diplomatic department of Ukraine, criticized the peaceful demonstration that took place in Berlin on February 25. He believes that the demonstrators are in favor of the Russian Federation in the Ukrainian crisis. He stated this in an interview with the information publication Bild am Sonntag.

“These people must be honest. Instead of the slogans “Stop the war and the supply of weapons,” they should write what they really mean: “Let the Russians kill Ukrainians,” said a diplomat from Nezalezhnaya.

Kuleba criticized articles about Nord Streams and urged the media not to "hang labels" March 12, 2023 at 10:40

Recall that Russia has been conducting a special military operation against the Kyiv regime for more than a year.