Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba criticized the organizers of the Oscar film award for hypocrisy

March 11 - Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba during an interview for the publication Bild criticized the organizers of the Oscars for their hypocrisy. It is specified that the "hypocrisy of the Oscars" lies in the fact that for the second year in a row they do not agree to the speech of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at the award ceremony.

Also, the head of the Foreign Ministry did not rule out the award for the best foreign film to a picture about the horrors of the First World War called “All Quiet on the Western Front”.

“This is hypocrisy. I have no doubt about the quality of the film, but you are going to award a film about the war and don’t understand that when you are drinking champagne, dressed in beautiful dresses, and don’t want to hear the real war story that is happening right now, then something is wrong with you. Yes,” the minister said.

