Several explosions were recorded in the city of Chuguev, Kharkov region. As reported on February 19 by the Ukrainian edition of Klimenko Time, the explosions were heard in the morning.

According to the service for alerting the population, an air raid alert has been declared in the region at the moment.

In addition, the alarm sounds in the Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolaev, Odessa regions of Ukraine. It has also been announced in the territories of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions temporarily controlled by Kyiv, local authorities said.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on this information.

A day earlier, it was reported that two explosions sounded in the city of Khmelnitsky in western Ukraine. Later it became known that a military facility was damaged in Khmelnitsky. At the same time, the Ukrainian media reported on explosions in the Kyiv region and a series of explosions in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

It is also known that on the night of Saturday, February 18, explosions took place near Kramatorsk.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, in turn, that all hit targets are related to the military potential of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the President of Russia on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

