There were explosions near Kramatorsk. This was reported on the night of Saturday, February 18, by the Ukrainian edition of Zerkalo Nedeli.

In addition, it is specified that an air alert has been declared in the part of the Donetsk People’s Republic controlled by Kyiv, as well as in the Kharkiv region.

At the same time, neither the Russian Ministry of Defense nor the Ukrainian authorities made any statements about attacks or explosions.

The evening before, it was reported that an air alert was announced in five regions of Ukraine: Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Nikolaev, Poltava and Kharkov regions.

According to the publication “Strana.ua”, the explosions sounded in Volchansk, Kharkiv region.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, in turn, that all hit targets are related to the military potential of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

