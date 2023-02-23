An explosion thundered in the center of Odessa. This was reported by the Ukrainian edition of Klimenko Time in its Telegram channel on Thursday, February 23.

“Local social networks publish photos of the smoke that rose after the explosion in Odessa. The reason is not yet known,” the statement said.

At the same time, an air alert in the Odessa region was not announced.

Also on that day, the Ukrainian agency TSN reported explosions in Kyiv. According to preliminary information, the air defense system (air defense) is working.

Other details are not reported at the moment.

It is known that on Thursday in Kyiv three times a day they announced an air alert.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not report any strikes on military targets in these regions of Ukraine.

Earlier on the same day, the Ukrainian portal Strana.ua reported that an air alert had been declared in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions in eastern Ukraine. The alarm began to sound there at 8:50 Moscow time. It was also reported that it operates in the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics temporarily controlled by Kyiv, as well as in the Zaporozhye region.

On the eve of the sounds of explosions sounded in the Ukrainian cities of Dnepropetrovsk (Dnepr) and Sumy. Also, the Ukrainian media reported about explosions in Kharkov. Local residents posted on social media a video of smoke rising from the city.

There has been no official information from the RF Ministry of Defense about strikes against these territories.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that all hit targets are related to the military potential of Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.