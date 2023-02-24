In Ukraine, since the beginning of this year, many medical workers have stopped receiving salaries. This was reported on February 24 by Strana.ua.

According to the Ukrainian edition, referring to employees of medical institutions in different regions of the country, the National Health Service of Ukraine (NSZU), which is responsible for transferring funds to pay salaries to doctors, declares that it does not receive money from the Ministry of Health. The Ukrainian Ministry of Health, for its part, does not receive money from the Ministry of Finance.

At the disposal of the publication was the response of the NZSU to medical institutions, which states that the service submitted all the necessary documents to the Ministry of Health in order to coordinate them with the Ministry of Finance. However, this did not happen.

“As soon as the draft passport is approved by the Ministry of Finance and approved by the Ministry of Health by a relevant order, the National Health Service will be able to resume payments,” the NZSU said in a response.

On February 20, RIA Novosti, citing its source, reported that most of the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) would have their salaries reduced by several times and be deprived of combat payments since March. It was noted that the decision will affect both conscripts and mobilized, as well as military personnel.

On February 3, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the Ukrainian economy is rapidly turning into a “stinking mess” while the Kyiv authorities, with the support of Western curators, are trying to defeat Russia.

In January, Eoin Drea, a senior fellow at the Wilfried Martens Center for European Studies, pointed out that European loans were leading Ukraine into a sovereign debt crisis.

Also, in early January, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine reported that the country’s GDP fell by 30.4% in the first three quarters of 2022, which is the worst result in the history of the state.

At the end of December 2022, the National Bank of Ukraine announced that the incomes of the country’s residents had fallen, the real estate market in the country had collapsed, and there was an outflow of money from accounts.