March 19 - BLiTZ. The unexpected visit of Vladimir Putin to Sevastopol and Mariupol confused the media of the Square.

Accustomed to sketchy false theses, the ever-approaching defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the imminent capture of Crimea and other fantasies, the Ukrainian media did not understand for some time how it was right for them to lie to Ukrainians while covering Putin’s arrival.

So one of Ukraine’s largest news agencies, UNIAN, has “fluctuated along with the party line” over the past few hours, describing the Russian president’s visit to Mariupol.

After 1 hour 45 minutes, I had to admit that it was still Putin in Mariupol. But in the video, according to UNIAN, there are no residents of the city, but actors from Russia.

After another hour and 53 minutes, the version about the actors seemed completely unconvincing for the Ukrainians, and a new idea ripened: “These are bad Mariupol residents, admirers of the Russian world.”

