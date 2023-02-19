Ukrainian troops shelled areas of Donetsk and the village of Zaitsevo near Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was reported on February 19 at the DPR office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

“The shelling was recorded in the direction: 07:40 – the settlement of Katerynivka – the settlement of Zaitsevo: three shells with a caliber of 155 millimeters were fired,” the department’s Telegram channel says.

In addition, shelling of the Kievsky district of Donetsk was again recorded, this time from the direction of the village of Orlovka. Four shells of 155 mm caliber were fired at him. At 8:45 a.m., the Armed Forces of Ukraine again fired at the Kiev and Kuibyshevsky districts of the city from the Tonenkoe settlement.

Earlier it became known that on the night of Sunday, February 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at Donetsk three times, firing a total of 11 shells from the direction of the Tonenkoye settlement. Shelling was carried out in the Kyiv and Kuibyshev regions.

On February 17, Natalia Shutkina, deputy head of the republic’s representation in the JCCC, reported that during the year of escalation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired more than 100,000 shells of various calibers at the DPR. Among the shells were those fired from US HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, she added.

On the same day, it became known that a woman was wounded as a result of a strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. In addition, 13 housing constructions and two more civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Petrovsky and Kievsky districts of Donetsk, as well as in Yenakiyevo.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.