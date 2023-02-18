On the night of Sunday, February 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at Donetsk three times, firing a total of 11 shells. This was reported in the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) in the Telegram channel.

“Fire was recorded from the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction: 0:25 – the settlement of Tonenkoe – the city of Donetsk (Kiev region): four shells of 155 mm caliber were fired. 00:55 a.m. Tonenkoye settlement – Donetsk city (Kyevsky district): three shells of 155 mm caliber were fired,” the report says.

Later, at 01:06, four more 155-mm shells were fired at the Kyiv and Kuibyshevsky districts of Donetsk, the office added.

Earlier, on February 17, Natalya Shutkina, deputy head of the republic’s representative office in the JCCC, said that during the year of escalation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired more than 100,000 shells of various calibers at the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Among the shells were those fired from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, she added.

Also on that day, it became known that a woman was injured as a result of a strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. In addition, 13 housing constructions and two more civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Petrovsky and Kievsky districts of Donetsk, as well as in Yenakiyevo.

Prior to this, on February 15, the air defense system (AD) worked twice in Donetsk. Explosions sounded in the Proletarsky and Leninsky districts of the city, private houses were damaged.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

