Mobilized servicemen in Ukraine were given sticks and tree branches instead of real weapons for the duration of their training. About this on Tuesday, February 14, writes the publication “Military Review”.

A possible reason is the shortage of small arms in the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). It is also assumed that the mobilized may not be trusted with military weapons, since basically, at present, recruitment into the Ukrainian army is carried out by force.

Martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine on February 7 were extended for another 90 days.

At the end of January, Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksandr Dubinsky said that the courts in Ukraine began to pass sentences for evading mobilization. Dodgers face a penalty of up to five years in prison.

In the same month, Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the “We are with Russia” movement, noted that mass raids and forced mobilization were taking place in the Kyiv-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made in February 2022 against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

