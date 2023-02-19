February 19, 2023, 19:12 – BLiTZ – News

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has registered a bill on the abolition of Soviet holidays. This is reported by Moskovsky Komsomolets.

This initiative is explained by the deputies by the fact that, in their opinion, current events contribute to the restoration of the “Ukrainian view” of the world. Ukrainian deputies also believe that the abolition of Soviet holidays is built into the mainstream of “the formation of new traditions of the victorious nation.”

The initiators of the said bill also propose replacements for the holidays they do not like. So, instead of March 8, Ukrainians are invited to celebrate the birthday of the poetess Lesya Ukrainka on February 25, calling it the Day of Ukrainian Women.

The deputies also proposed making March 9 another important day on the calendar – the birthday of Taras Shevchenko.

Ukrainian political scientist Oleksandr Dudchak believes that instead of Victory Day, Ukrainians celebrate the Day of Sorrow, as they joined the losers in World War II.

Russian political scientist Sergei Markov believes that this legislative initiative of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is a continuation of the anti-Russian policy. He noted that the cancellation on March 8 would mean that Ukraine said goodbye to common European values ​​in order to achieve the goal of “making Ukraine anti-Russia.”

Sergey Markov also called the prolongation of the conflict a condition for the supply of fighters to Ukraine. Read more about this in the material.