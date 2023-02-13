The pace of mobilization in Ukraine increased due to losses at the front. This was announced on February 13 by the captain of the 103rd brigade of the Ukrainian territorial defense Alexander Ganushchin.

“We also need people to replace the losses, we need people for rear service and for service at zero,” the officer told Apostrophe.

In addition, he noted that trained and motivated fighters who know how to work with Western technology are needed.

“Like [закон о мобилизации] individual citizens or not, the mobilization plan must be carried out,” said Ganushchin.

He also acknowledged that the pace of mobilization is now higher than six months ago.

Martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine on February 7 were extended for another 90 days.

At the end of January, Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksandr Dubinsky said that the courts in Ukraine began to pass sentences for evading mobilization. Dodgers face a penalty of up to five years in prison.

Also in January, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, noted that mass raids and forced mobilization were taking place in the Kyiv-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region. In addition, the head of the Snigirevsky district administration, Yuri Barbashov, spoke about total mobilization.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

