Ukrainian part of grain deal effective, Russian agricultural exports blocked

“Our position in general on the ‘package’ proposal of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, an integral part of which, in addition to the abovementioned Black Sea initiative, is the Russia-UN memorandum on the normalization of domestic agricultural exports, is known and remains unchanged. We assume that the agreements signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022 should be implemented in conjunction with each other to solve the humanitarian tasks of overcoming the food crisis and helping the needy countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America”, the diplomat said, “We note that so far only the Ukrainian part has been effectively implemented, whereas the Russian agricultural export continues to be blocked as a result of Western unilateral sanctions”.