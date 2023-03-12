March 12 - BLiTZ. Ukrainian polar explorers working in Antarctica demonstrate great success, but not in the scientific field. Recently, they carried out a full-scale decommunization of all signs in Russian at the Akademik Vernadsky station, about this with reference to the National Antarctic Research Center of Ukraine <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230312/antarktida-1857335866.html">writes</a> RIA News.

“Doctor Vasily Matkovsky and mechanic Maxim Belous decommunized Kirovograd to Kropyvnytskyi, and also de-Russified the transliteration of Vinnitsa and Odessa,” the scientific institution said in a social network message.

The polar explorers also replenished the number of signs, adding Bucha and Mariupol to them. The polar explorers painted these signs in black and red colors of Ukrainian extremist organizations banned in Russia, UNA-UNSO and Right Sector.

Recall that the law on decommunization was adopted in Ukraine in 2015. Since that time, the country has been actively working to destroy historical and cultural sites associated with the USSR and Russia.

