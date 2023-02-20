A Ukrainian soldier captured near Avdiivka said on February 20 that there were officers from Great Britain and Canada among the mercenaries.

“I had to cross paths with Canadians near Kherson, accompanied by engineers. And with the British. They mostly worked with the Marines, ”said the prisoner in a conversation with“RIA News“.

He noted that NATO officers did not train Ukrainian soldiers, but directly participated in the battles.

“I think that they (the British – Ed.) are closer to the officer corps. Because privates never worked like that. They always had an interpreter with them, ”the man emphasized.

At the same time, according to the prisoner, the British and Canadian mercenaries had very little contact with the Ukrainian military.

“We didn’t have such a thing that we crossed paths with them. We carried out the retention service, and they came to practice situations and left, ”he said.

In addition, according to him, more and more Ukrainians began to travel abroad for military training.

“I met the guys, they went to the UK to study. If <...> did not serve, they teach elementary <...> so that a person knows how to handle weapons, ”added the prisoner.

Last week, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic Andrei Marochko reported that mercenaries from Western Europe and Poland were arriving in Ukrainian units in Kharkiv and the region.

In January, military commentator Viktor Litovkin told Izvestiya that the mercenaries in the conflict represent the interests of not Kyiv, but the United States and NATO.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

